IRC’s charitable clinic inaugurated

Aurangabad: The Islamic Research Centre (IRC) Education and Welfare Trust (IRC) launched one more charitable clinic in Buddilane near Kabadipura on Saturday.

Government Medical College and Hospital dean Dr Sanjay Rathod inaugurated the clinic which is the sixth in the city run by the IRC. It provides free medicine to the patients. Dr Rathod said that this cause is really dedicated and is a service to humanity.

Adv Faiz Syed founder and president of IRC explained the need for medical services to reduce the burden of GMCH

and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Deputy dean Dr Shiraz Baig and Deputy Superintendent Dr Vikas Rathod were also present. IRC serves 400 to 500 patients daily through its clinics.

Khwaja Aleemuddin gave an introduction about the activities of the trust. Shabbir Ahmed, Kabeer Khan, Fahim Akhtar, Mohsina Syed and others were present.