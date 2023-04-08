IRC’s education conference begins on Apr 11

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Islamic Research Centre (IRC) Education and Welfare Trust will host a ten-day education conference starting at Imperial Lawn, Near Kat Kat Gate, at 11 pm, on April 11.

The conference is expected to provide a valuable learning opportunity for educators and students, with a range of topics and issues set to be discussed. The conference will cover a variety of day-to-day issues, including depression and its solutions, social responsibilities, and issues related to evil practices and their solutions.

The sessions will be guided by the founder and president of IRC, adv Faiz Syed, and other experts in the field.

For those who are unable to attend in person, the conference will be live-streamed online. Each session will be followed by a question and answer session, providing an opportunity for participants to engage in discussion and further their understanding of the topics covered.