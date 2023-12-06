Jain devotees conclude Panchakalyanak festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The devotees witnessed the culmination of the Grand Panchakalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav with fervent devotion on Wednesday. The Dnyankalyanak ritual was conducted on the fourth day, marked by sacred ceremonies including Panchamrit abhishek and Tirthankar Maharaj's Aharancharya. Manoj Kapurchand Kala Parivar had the honor of offering special food to bhagwan. The festival featured spiritual events, cultural programmes, and Mahaprasad arrangements. As the event continues until December 7, enthusiastic Jain devotees from across the country will join in the festivities. The Mokshalyanak ritual on the final day will include Panchamrit abishek, Nirvanotsav discourse, and a grand procession. The organizing committee paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Din.