Jaishree Shivnagi no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jaishree Tirthappa Shivnagi (62), passed away due to brief illness on Thursday. She is survived by two sons, a daughter and an extended family. Her last rites will be performed in her native village in Loni (Vaijapur). She was the mother of Revansidh Shivangi, working in the HR and administration department of Lokmat Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.