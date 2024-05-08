Jaleel caused great harm to the Ambedkarite movement

Sujat Ambedkar highlights concerns in corner meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a corner meeting held in Ramanagar on Wednesday, Sujat Ambedkar, son of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Adv Prakash Ambedkar voiced strong criticism against MP Imtiaz Jaleel's stating that Jaleel caused a great harm to the Ambedkarite movement as he broke the alliance between the VBA and MIM in the legislative assembly.

Sujat Ambedkar expressed concern over the perceived damage caused to the Ambedkar movement and the Muslim community by Jaleel's political maneuvers. He highlighted the consequences of Jaleel's previous electoral success with Vanchit's support, emphasizing the alleged detrimental impact on both communities.

Addressing the gathering, other official candidates of VBA, including VBA candidate Afsar Khan, Amit Bhuigal, and Tayyab Zafar, echoed Ambedkar's sentiments.

Ambedkar also criticized various political parties, including Congress, BJP, and MIM, for their perceived neglect of VBA interests. Allegations were made against BJP for its stance on constitutional matters and against MIM for alleged disruptions in previous alliances.

Amit Bhuigal claimed that his inability to secure a legislative seat was due to Jaleel’s actions. Ambedkar also held booth committee meetings and interactions with various community groups in Waluj, Daulatabad, Eknathnagar and Nakshatrawadi.