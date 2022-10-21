Japanese Buddhists to visit Mausala today

Happy Science founder and Buddhist religious preacher Shindo Ito and his followers from Japan will visit Vishwa Shanti Buddha Vihara at Mausala run by Akhil Bhartiya Bauddha Dhamma Dyansagar Prasarak Mandal on Saturday afternoon.

Bhadants S Pradnyabodhi, Pradnyakirti, Sagarbodhi, Sariputta (Gujarat), Shakyaputra Amrutanandbodhi (Gangapur), Karunabodhi, Bhante Attadeep, Mangalbodhi, Shantiratna and others will be present. The organisers have appealed the people to remain present in large numbers to listen the discourses.