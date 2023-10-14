JIH youth wing collects over 5.3 k blood units in State

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Youth Wing of Jamaat-E-Islami Hind (JIH) collected 5,378 units from the different parts of the State under its ‘mega blood donation drive’ implemented as part of the celebration of the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

The highest number of blood units were collected from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (858 units) and Nagpur (940 units). JIH Youth Wing district president Shaikh Zamir, its city president Salman Siddiqui, Faizan Qazi, Salman Pathan, Imran Khan and members of JIH made efforts for the blood donation camp held at JIH Markaz (Yunus Colony), Lal Masjid (Town Hall), Baughban Hall (Paithan Gate), Zam Zam Hall (Silk Mills Colony), Gayatri Complex (Chikalthana) and Tip Sultan Chowk (Hinagar) in the city.

The figure of blood units collected at various places in the eight districts of Marathwada is as follows; Jalna (116), Jafrabad (92), Paithan (122), Parbhani (211), Pathri (161) Selu (95), Manvat (103), Nanded (51), Latur (152), Udgir (86), Beed (25), Paril (66), Ambejogai (45) and Ghat Nandra (81).