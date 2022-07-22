JISA class 12 students excel

Aurangabad, July 22:

Jain International School Aurangabad (JISA) students excelled in the CBSE class 12 examination.

Aman Ali Syed (97.60) stood first followed by Saloni RAodev (97.20% and Adish Shelke (96.40).

Directors Jitendra Chajed, Abhijeet Chajed and principal K Prasantakumar congratulated the students on their success.