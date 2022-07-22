JISA class 12 students excel
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 22, 2022 08:20 PM 2022-07-22T20:20:02+5:30 2022-07-22T20:20:02+5:30
Aurangabad, July 22:
Jain International School Aurangabad (JISA) students excelled in the CBSE class 12 examination.
Aman Ali Syed (97.60) stood first followed by Saloni RAodev (97.20% and Adish Shelke (96.40).
Directors Jitendra Chajed, Abhijeet Chajed and principal K Prasantakumar congratulated the students on their success.