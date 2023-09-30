J&K tourism blooming after removal of Article 370

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The abrogation of Article 370 has emerged as a boon to the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The sense of safety and security has been developed amongst the tourists. Hence the tourist arrivals have doubled in the valley, claimed the officials representing the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism.

There are 21 tourism development authorities in Jammu and Kashmir. While speaking to the scribe, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Patnitop Development Authority (PDA), Thakur Sher Singh (JKAS) said,“Indeed the removal of Article 370 (in 2019) has manifolded the tourist arrivals. J&K was a haven for the tourists after the post pandemic as the tourists flow got restored from July/Aug 2021. In the calendar year 2022, 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K and this year, the arrival figure is 1.36 crore (till August). We are hoping to cross the 2 crore figure.”

The air, train and road connectivity has improved tremendously in the last few years. J&K has become a year-round tourism destination. The USP of J&K is Nature Tourism, Adventure Tourism, Spiritual Tourism, Horticulture Tourism, Snow Tourism, Winter Tourism, Monsoon Tourism etc. Thanks to the government, the fear of militancy is not nagging around. “The tourist is safe and secured in J&K during the stay. Adequate security is there everywhere. The tourism-related services have been improved a lot. Tourists can enjoy ‘shikara’ late in the evening in Srinagar. There is less rainfall in Kashmir compared to Jammu. Besides, the snowfall can be enjoyed from December to February. The ministry of tourism is also focussing on sustainability in ecotourism. Under spiritual tourism, over 1 crore devotees visited Vaishno Devi Temple (Jammu) in 2022. This figure is not included in the above tourists arrivals,” said Sher Singh adding that the MoT is devising plans to ensure the devotees extend their stay and spend a few more days to visit other tourist destinations in J&K.

Amrut Mahotsav in J&K

Tourism is now considered as an industry seriously.

“ As a part of Amrut Mahotsav celebration, 75 new off-beat destinations, 75 new trekking sites and 75 new spiritual/religious sites, apart from 300 new virgin tourist destinations, have been identified by the government. These places were lesser-known for the tourists. Hence the ministry is now planning to develop these places to tourist-friendly sites in future,” stressed the CEO.

50 pc subsidy/Film policy

To invite active participation of tourism stakeholders the government is offering a 50 percent subsidy on opening of a hotel, restaurants and tourism-related services. Moreover, the same subsidy is offered to films under the newly framed film policy.