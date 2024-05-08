Just 7 pc water stock left in Jayakwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Just 7.25 per cent stock of water is left in Jayakwadi with the daily evaporation of 1.16 MCM water. Therefore, water will be supplied to various schemes through deadstock.

It may be noted that the dam had 48.04 pc water in May month last year. However, it has 7.27 pc water on Wednesday. This has made the administration supply water under different schemes in the coming days from the dead stock of the reservoir, which is the biggest dam in Marathwada.

The water body filled to 100 per cent for six times during the last 49 years while it had received more than 50 per cent water 13 times. Water was supplied from the dead stock of the dam last time in 2018.

Sectional Engineer of the dam Vijay Kakde said now, water would not be released for irrigation through canals while water stock was reserved for drinking purposes only. He said that both the canals of them were closed some days ago.

Meanwhile, 0.29 MCM of water is lifted daily from the dam for supply to Chhatrapati Sambhajingar, DMIC, MIDC Paithan, Waluj, Chitegaon, Shendra, Bidkin and other schemes. The situation has become grim due to the evaporation of 1.16 MCM daily.

chronology of lifting water from dead stocks

Water has been supplied from the dead stock of the reservoir 12 times during the last 49 years. Water was lifted from the dead stock of the dam in the years-- 1975-76, 80-81, 86-87, 87-88, 95-96, 2001-2002, 2002-2003, 2004-2005, 2009-2010, 2012-2013, 2015-2016 and 2018-2019.