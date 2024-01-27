Kaleidoscope : A spectrum of creativity and talent unveiled at LTCC
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) orchestrated a mesmerizing showcase of young brilliance at Lokmat Lawns during the Kaleidoscope Inter School Competition 2024 this Saturday. The event, a celebration of holistic education, brought together a kaleidoscope of on-stage and off-stage activities, proving that learning extends far beyond textbooks.
The main stage glittered with the energetic beats of Indian and international festival dances, captivating the audience as Standards 1st and 2nd took center stage. Bedecked in vibrant hues, the young performers wove a cultural tapestry through their rhythmic movements, embodying the essence of artistic expression.
Off-stage, the primary school participants immersed themselves in hands-on creativity, transforming waste into wonders during the 'Making of Simple Machines with Best Out of Waste' event for Grade 1 and 2.
Grade 3 and 4 took artistic command, using fabric as their medium in the 'Fabric Collage' event. The area was transformed into a gallery of nature's wonders as scenery came to life through skillfully crafted fabric collages. For the on stage, the spotlight shifted to a pulsating Aerobic Dance competition. The young talents transformed Lokmat Lawns into a fitness carnival, exuding boundless energy and enthusiasm.
The climax of the off-stage events unfolded with grade 5's 'Fantastic Flight Project Competition.' Students, fueled by creativity, crafted single models of fantastic flights using various flight resources from parachutes to rockets, choppers to hot air balloons. But the real showstoppers were the mimes of standard 5. A silent symphony of emotions unfolded as they painted invisible worlds with their bodies. Their expressions spoke volumes, proving that sometimes, silence is the loudest language of all.
Winner for Grade 1 and 2: Simple Machines:
Winner: PSBA English School
Runner Up : Siddhartha International School
2nd runner up: RJ International school
Consolation :
1.Cambridge School
2.Deogiri Global School
3.Winchester School
Grade 3 and 4: Fabric Collage
Winner: Cambridge School
Runner Up : Nath Valley School
2nd runner up: BSGM School
Consolation:
1. Siddhartha International School
2. Chaitanya Valley school
3. St Lawrence High School
Grade 5: Fantastic Flight
Winner: Nath Valley School
Runner Up : Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial (BSGM)
2nd runner up: Dnyanada English School
Consolation:
1.RJ International school
2.St Lawrence High school
3.Cambridge School
Winners of On Stage events:
Grade 1 and 2: Dance Festival:
Winner: Aurangabad Police Public School
Runner Up: Nath Valley School
2nd Runner Up: Cambridge School
Consolation:
1.St Lawrence School
2.Dnyanada English School
3.Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial (BSGM)
Grade 3 and 4: Aerobic Dance
Winner: St Lawrence School
Runner Up: Nath Valley School
2nd Runner Up: Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar English School( PSBA)
Consolation:
1.Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial (BSGM)
2.Cambridge School
3.Riverdale High School
Grade 5: Mime (Humour)
Winner: Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial
Runner Up: Nath Valley School
2nd Runner Up: St Lawrence School
Consolation:
1.PSBA
2.Cambridge
Inter School Kaleidoscope champion (Primary):
Winner: Nath Valley School
Runner up: Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial
Runner up 2: Cambridge School
Nath Valley emerge the champion
The coveted trophy for the school scoring the highest points collectively in the year 2023-2024 is proudly held by Nath Valley School, not just for their impressive overall score, but more importantly, for their unwavering consistency throughout the year. Nath Valley didn't merely achieve victory; they meticulously crafted it, event by event, adding points to their tally with each triumph.