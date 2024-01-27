Kaleidoscope : A spectrum of creativity and talent unveiled at LTCC

Inter school competition (primary) 2024: Nath Valley School emerge competition winners

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) orchestrated a mesmerizing showcase of young brilliance at Lokmat Lawns during the Kaleidoscope Inter School Competition 2024 this Saturday. The event, a celebration of holistic education, brought together a kaleidoscope of on-stage and off-stage activities, proving that learning extends far beyond textbooks.

The main stage glittered with the energetic beats of Indian and international festival dances, captivating the audience as Standards 1st and 2nd took center stage. Bedecked in vibrant hues, the young performers wove a cultural tapestry through their rhythmic movements, embodying the essence of artistic expression.

Off-stage, the primary school participants immersed themselves in hands-on creativity, transforming waste into wonders during the 'Making of Simple Machines with Best Out of Waste' event for Grade 1 and 2.

Grade 3 and 4 took artistic command, using fabric as their medium in the 'Fabric Collage' event. The area was transformed into a gallery of nature's wonders as scenery came to life through skillfully crafted fabric collages. For the on stage, the spotlight shifted to a pulsating Aerobic Dance competition. The young talents transformed Lokmat Lawns into a fitness carnival, exuding boundless energy and enthusiasm.

The climax of the off-stage events unfolded with grade 5's 'Fantastic Flight Project Competition.' Students, fueled by creativity, crafted single models of fantastic flights using various flight resources from parachutes to rockets, choppers to hot air balloons. But the real showstoppers were the mimes of standard 5. A silent symphony of emotions unfolded as they painted invisible worlds with their bodies. Their expressions spoke volumes, proving that sometimes, silence is the loudest language of all.

Winner for Grade 1 and 2: Simple Machines:

Winner: PSBA English School

Runner Up : Siddhartha International School

2nd runner up: RJ International school

Consolation :

1.Cambridge School

2.Deogiri Global School

3.Winchester School

Grade 3 and 4: Fabric Collage

Winner: Cambridge School

Runner Up : Nath Valley School

2nd runner up: BSGM School

Consolation:

1. Siddhartha International School

2. Chaitanya Valley school

3. St Lawrence High School

Grade 5: Fantastic Flight

Winner: Nath Valley School

Runner Up : Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial (BSGM)

2nd runner up: Dnyanada English School

Consolation:

1.RJ International school

2.St Lawrence High school

3.Cambridge School

Winners of On Stage events:

Grade 1 and 2: Dance Festival:

Winner: Aurangabad Police Public School

Runner Up: Nath Valley School

2nd Runner Up: Cambridge School

Consolation:

1.St Lawrence School

2.Dnyanada English School

3.Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial (BSGM)

Grade 3 and 4: Aerobic Dance

Winner: St Lawrence School

Runner Up: Nath Valley School

2nd Runner Up: Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar English School( PSBA)

Consolation:

1.Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial (BSGM)

2.Cambridge School

3.Riverdale High School

Grade 5: Mime (Humour)

Winner: Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial

Runner Up: Nath Valley School

2nd Runner Up: St Lawrence School

Consolation:

1.PSBA

2.Cambridge

Inter School Kaleidoscope champion (Primary):

Winner: Nath Valley School

Runner up: Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial

Runner up 2: Cambridge School

Nath Valley emerge the champion

The coveted trophy for the school scoring the highest points collectively in the year 2023-2024 is proudly held by Nath Valley School, not just for their impressive overall score, but more importantly, for their unwavering consistency throughout the year. Nath Valley didn't merely achieve victory; they meticulously crafted it, event by event, adding points to their tally with each triumph.