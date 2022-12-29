Karnataka Sangha members meet union minister Khuba

Aurangabad: Members of the Karnataka Sangha Aurangabad, met the union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba on December 28 and put forward their various demands.

The office bearers brought to the knowledge of minister that Karnataka Sangha has been making sincere efforts in organizing various cultural activities despite the paucity of funds. The Sangha generally receives assistance from Government of Karnataka but of late grants are not received regularly.

The members expressed that the Sangha has a small hall, which is neither adequate for cultural or administrative activities and requested the minister by submitting a memorandum for assistance and support from the Government for getting a piece of land and or a building to run various cultural activities. Khuba gave assurance to provide help in this regard. Vice president Subhash G Amane, KM Siddaveeraiah, Vimla Habbu, Sangameshwar Ragte, Prashant Hiremath, Shashikant Marpallikar and other members were present.