Kashish of NVS shines in Asian Junior Fencing Championship
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 5, 2022 11:10 PM2022-03-05T23:10:02+5:302022-03-05T23:10:02+5:30
Aurangabad, March 5: Kashish Bharad of the Nath Valley School won a silver medal in the Cadet National Fencing ...
Aurangabad, March 5:
Kashish Bharad of the Nath Valley School won a silver medal in the Cadet National Fencing Trials held at Delhi, recently. She was also a part of the team selected for the Asian Junior and Cadet fencing championship held at Uzbekistan, Tashkent from February 24 to 28, where she won a bronze medal in Sabre category. Principal Ranjit Dass, staff and students congratulated Kashish.Open in app