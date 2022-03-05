Kashish of NVS shines in Asian Junior Fencing Championship

Aurangabad, March 5:

Kashish Bharad of the Nath Valley School won a silver medal in the Cadet National Fencing Trials held at Delhi, recently. She was also a part of the team selected for the Asian Junior and Cadet fencing championship held at Uzbekistan, Tashkent from February 24 to 28, where she won a bronze medal in Sabre category. Principal Ranjit Dass, staff and students congratulated Kashish.