Kathak Dance performance in Soneri Mahal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM’s Mahagami Gurukul, Archaeological Department and Deogiri Pratisthan will jointly organise a ‘Kathak Dance’ programme at Soneri Mahal at 7 pm on April 29 as part of the International Dance Day celebration. Guru Parwati Dutta and her disciplines will present the performance.

A photo exhibition shedding light on classical dance tradition is being held at Kaladirgha Art Gallery of MGM up to May 10. Parwati Dutta said that the dance programme and photo exhibition are open for all.

She said that there are thousands of dance types across the world and each of them has a different style.

Dutta said that ‘Sarangi, Thumri and Kathak would be presented collectively at Soneri Mahal at 7 pm. Suranjan Khandalkar will sing while Charudutta Phadke and Mukund Kulkarni will play ‘tabla and sarangi.’

Box

Photo exhibition for art lovers

International-level artists have presented their art in Mahagami since its inception. Guru P Birju Maharaj delivered lessons to the students at Mahagami Gurukul. The photographs exhibition is being organised at Kaladirgha Art Galler for art lovers displaying memorable moments.