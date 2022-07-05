Kawade hints at forming alliance with Shinde’s Sena

Aurangabad, July 5:

People’s Republican Party (PPP) national president Prof Jogendra Kawade on Tuesday hinted at forming an alliance between PPP and Shiv Sena group led by Eknath Shinde in ensuing local self-Governing bodies elections.

A meeting of the PPP committee was held at Subhedari Guest here today. He was talking to newsmen after the meeting.

Welcoming the current political upheaval that took place in the State, Jogendra Kawade said that there should be a change in power continuously. He lamented ignoring the PPP by NCP and Congress.

“There is a hope of speedy development. Eknath Shinde assured the public of the State of development. He says that he will make the State free from farmers’ suicide. We like his stand. But, we cannot understand Hindu or Hindutva. Hinduism is a religion. If they talk frequently Hindutva, it will create fear among members of other religions,” he said.

The PPP national president said that agenda of development should be implemented than using the name of the religion constantly. He hoped that the limitations given in the Constitution would not be ignored.

He informed the newsmen that students of SC, ST and OBC did not receive their scholarships which should be released.

“New cities should be created and should be named after Sambhajiraje and other great leaders. Dadar Railway Station should be named after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Pune city after Mahatma Phulenagar, Nashik’s airport after Karmavir Dadasaheb Gaikwad,” he asserted.

Kawade said that there has been a 40 per cent increase in Dalit atrocities cases, so, concrete steps should be taken against this.

“Prabhag system in local self-Governing bodies should be cancelled. The Central University status should be accorded to Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University,” he added.

PPP State unit incharge Gopalrao Atote, national working president Jaideep Kawade, general secretary adv J K Narayan, Marathwada president Ganeshrao Padghan, Charandas Ingole, Bapurao Gajbhare and others were present at the briefing.