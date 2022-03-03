Ketley Garden in N-3 in darkness

Aurangabad, March 3:

The Kitley Garden in Cidco N-3 area is in darkness as Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has disconnected the power supply to the garden due to outstanding electricity bills. The residents claimed that Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has not paid the MSEDCL electricity bills since September 2019 due to which the High Mast and the inside lights are off for the past eight days.

The residents visit the garden every evening but they are facing inconvenience due to darkness in the garden. A similar condition has been seen at the open space at the 13th Scheme in Jaibhavaninagar. The electricity bills of this space are also pending, informed social activist Rahul Ingle. The residents have demanded that the electricity of the garden should be regularized immediately by clearing the outstanding bills.