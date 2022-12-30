Key officials of multinational companies to attend Mahaexpo

-Opportunity for the entrepreneurs to meet high level officials

-Investment opportunity at Auric

Aurangabad: About a dozen CEOs, vice-presidents and other senior executives of several multinational companies from across the country will attend the 'Advantage Maharashtra Expo' of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) to be held from January 5 to 8 at Auric City in Shendra.

The expo has attracted a lot of interest from the local industries. There will be more than six hundred stalls of tiny, small, medium and large industries that will gather under one roof. About a dozen chief executive officers, VPs and other senior officials of renowned companies of the country and abroad will be present for this expo. Local entrepreneurs will be able to meet senior officials. The automobile industry in Aurangabad has high expectations from this expo.

Expectation of a big investment

This is the first time that an industrial expo has been organized in Auric in Shendra. The Bidkin and Shendra nodes have world class facilities. About 10,000 acres of land is available in this area. This is the first industrial estate in the country to have such a large land. Marketing will be done to attract investment to Auric.

Prominent personalities in the expo

Rajesh Agte, VP, Bharat Fritz Werner, Bangalore, Vijay Zharkitlikar, Uni-com India, Anil Bhardwaj, MD, Mazak India, Hemant Bhave, head, Yamazen Machinery, Ashwini Gupta, Global CEO, Nissan Motors, Japan, Vyenkatesh Kulkarni, executive director, Mercedes Benz, Vivek Agrawal, Head sourcing, Royal Enfield, Bharat Forge Key officials will be present at the expo.