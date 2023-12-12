Khandoba temple trustee beaten up by five people

Controversy over parking charges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Before the Satara Khandoba Yatra, a dispute broke out over parking fee, trustee committee member Sominath Shirane (50, Satara village) along with his son and wife were beaten up. A case was registered against Raju Daspute, Sunil Daspute, Yash Narwade, Dhanu Dasapate, Rohit Nikam in the Satara police station. The incident that took place on the night of December 11.

The meeting of trustees was held on Monday afternoon. Then at 10.30 pm, accused Raju Daspute, Sunil Daspute reached their house. Asking about the auction, they ordered Shirane to come out. Shirane's son explained to them that the afternoon dispute was over. However, Raju and Sunil abused him, while Yash, Dhanu and Rohit (full name not known) threw stones. As Shirane came out, he was abused and beaten with an iron rod. His wife was also injured as she reached for help. A case was registered in the Satara police station. PSI Dilip Bachate is conducting further investigations.