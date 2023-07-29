Kiran Seth inspires RJ IntI School students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: RJ International School felicitated Padma Shri and the founder of Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) Dr Kiran Seth, recently.

An ardent cyclist, he has embarked on a remarkable journey, covering more than 5000 kilometers, traversing over 300 cities, and numerous villages from Jammu and Kashmir. He shared valuable insights on overcoming obstacles in studying, enhancing concentration through classical music and yoga, and promoting a sustainable lifestyle.

Through interactive sessions and live demonstrations, Dr Seth shared various techniques and exercises to enhance mental clarity and unlock the mind's true potential. Dr Seth also emphasized the importance of environmental consciousness and encouraged the students to take simple yet significant steps like saving water, electricity, avoiding plastic usage, and reducing food wastage.

Secretary Parmeshwar Solunke, principal Shilpa Pathak and volunteer Spic Macay Dr Prashant Ambad were present.