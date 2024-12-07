Kranti Chowk’s Women’s Hospital to be completed by March

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The construction of a 200-bed Maternal and Neonatal Care Hospital at Government Milk Dairy (near Kranti Chowk) is expected to be completed by March. While the construction is progressing, the issue of manpower remains unresolved. A proposal for workforce requirements has been sent based on the "staffing pattern" of the 200-bed district general hospital.

Recently, the District Surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale and Additional District Surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf inspected the construction and reviewed the status of the new hospital. They examined various sections, including the paediatrics ward, maternity ward, outpatient department (OPD), inpatient department (IPD), and residential accommodations. Dr Motipawale made a few recommendations during the inspection.

The deadline to complete the four-storey 200-bed hospital was August 26, however, due to the slow pace of construction, the deadline has been extended. Currently, the hospital is 89% complete, raising concerns about when it will fully start its operations and provide treatments to patients.

The District Surgeon highlighted that proposals to have manpower equal to the existing staff for this new hospital have been submitted to the government.

Medical equipment proposal under review

A proposal for necessary medical equipment and accessories supplies for the Women and Newborn Care Hospital will be sent on Monday. The office is hopeful that both manpower and medical equipment proposals will be approved before March 2025.

MCH Wing to be Staffed via Contractual Manpower

Under the National Health Mission (NHM), the construction of the MCH (Maternal and Child Health) wing has begun at the Government Milk Dairy. The wing will be located on the 5th and 6th floors, it will have 400 beds in total. Contractual manpower will be recruited for the MCH wing, ensuring necessary healthcare services.