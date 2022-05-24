'Krishi Gati' and 'Wax Tech' winners of Innovate for India Challenge

Results of national level innovation challenge by MAGIC announced

Aurangabad, May 24:

Startups ‘Krishi Gati’ and ‘Wax Tech’ have won the 'Innovate for India Challenge 2022' organised by the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC). Startups each have won in the two groups of commercially viable ideas (pre-revenue) and whose production has started (revenue).

A total of 314 startups across India participated in the competition. Eight startups were selected for the final round. In the pre-revenue group, the startup 'Krishi Gati' has developed an e-Bull 'axle less' vehicle which is useful in the field of agriculture. Runners-up, 'Thermistance Technologies', an Indian tech startup in the field of advanced cooling technology, and 'Drona Automation', ranked third in the group, have developed robots useful in solid waste management to help solve sewage problems.

In the revenue group, 'Wax Tech' has developed patented technology for accounting and configuring space. The runner-up, 'Omsat', has developed an Earth observation and surveillance application that provides satellite data and analysis for the smart agriculture, defense, water and mining sectors, while the third-ranked ‘Photom Technology’ is an appropriate solution focusing on efficient cleaning of solar panels. The winners will receive a total prize money of Rs 5 lakhs, along with incubation and other support at the Magic institute.

Ten experts from various fields evaluated the presentation of startups. Kedar Deshpande, Rohit Auti, Kshitij Chaudhary, Yogesh Tawde and Prachi Shirodkar worked hard for the success of this competition.

Work of 16 teams evaluated

Director of Magic, Maithili Tambolikar said that this was the fourth edition of the national-level challenge. The competition was attended by startups with innovative concepts from across the country. Sixteen teams were selected for the final round through evaluation and pitching rounds.