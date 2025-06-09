Ladda Dacoity: Over 30 kg silver recovered from Amol’s car boot after sister’s confession

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police recovered more than 30.34 kg of stolen silver ornaments and utensils from the boot of accused Amol Khotkar’s blue Volkswagen. The car had been parked unattended near Hindustan Garage, Padgaon, since May 17, two days after the dacoity of businessman Santosh Ladda on May 15.

The recovery followed an eight-hour interrogation of Amol’s sister, Rohini Khotkar, on Monday. Acting on her confession, police seized bags containing the stolen silver and some cash from the vehicle. However, the missing 5.5 kg of gold is yet to be found. So far, 15 accused have been arrested. The police custody of six key suspects ends today, after which they will be sent to Harsul Jail under judicial custody.

Sister’s seven-page confession leads to silver recovery

Rohini Khotkar, a resident of Padgaon, was summoned for questioning on Sunday. She appeared at the police commissioner’s office Monday noon and was interrogated for over eight hours. She revealed that Amol visited their home on May 16 with co-accused Khushi (alias Hafiza Sheikh) and returned on May 18 to transfer two bags from a Swift car into the Volkswagen. She admitted knowing about the theft. Based on her statement, a police team led by PI Sambhaji Pawar and others recovered the stolen silver and cash from the garage. Rohini’s seven-page written confession and a 50-minute video statement have been recorded as evidence.

Additional arrest: Notorious robber nabbed

Police also arrested Suryakant Mule, a known criminal from Ambajogai, who possessed 200 grams of gold received from Sohail Shaikh, an associate of the second mastermind, Suresh Gangane. Mule, with 18 serious cases and a prior MCOCA charge, remains in custody until June 13.

Mastermind buys SUV days after heist

Suresh Gangane, confident of avoiding arrest, purchased a Maruti Brezza SUV on May 18, just three days after the robbery. Police have located the vehicle and plan to seize it. CID officials confirmed that Khushi will be transferred to them after further interrogation. Her statement is expected to reveal details about the missing gold, which remains the biggest mystery in this case. Police inspected the Padgaon garage where the vehicle remained untouched for 24 days. The recovered silver is now in official custody and will be crucial evidence in the ongoing CID investigation.