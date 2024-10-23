Ladki Bahin Yojana’ to meet fate like in MP: PC Sharma

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was adopted by Maharashtra from Madhya Pradesh (MP). The scheme will meet a fate which it faced in MP,” said P C Sharma, former Congress minister and observer for six constituencies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts.

Sharma was speaking with media persons on Wednesday said on the current status of the scheme in MP.

He said that the scheme was implemented broadly to secure votes in MP, but after the election, numerous conditions were imposed, to reduce the number of beneficiaries.

He warned that Maharashtra would have no choice but to follow this pattern. Sharma also mentioned that assurances were given in MP to double the scheme’s financial support after the elections, but this promise was not fulfilled in reality.

“On one hand, they plan to implement the 'Ladki Bahan Yojana,' while on the other, they are allowing inflation to soar. Prices of pulses, oil, petrol, and diesel are skyrocketing, which is a serious concern that also needs to be addressed,” said Sharma who served as the Cabinet minister for various departments, including Public Relations and IT, in Kamal Nath's Cabinet.

Sharma is the observer for six constituencies- Sillod, Phulambri, Paithan, Badnapur, Bhokardan and Badnapur. After visiting the Constituencies, he submitted his report to the leadership. He also noted that the atmosphere is favourable for the Maha Vikas Aghadi.