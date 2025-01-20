Land acquisition for runway extension gains momentum

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After the district administration issued the preliminary notification for land acquisition required for the expansion of the Chikalthana Airport runway, the official gazette was released.

The runway widening at the airport is set to take off with an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore. The process of issuing notices under Section 19 to approximately 710 property owners has already begun. Land measuring 143 hectares, along with properties, will be acquired for the expansion. After the notices are issued, property owners will have a period of 60 days to raise objections or claims. The notice issued under Section 19 will be final, meaning that whether the property owners accept compensation or not, the administration will take possession of the land.

The acquisition of properties from the villages of Chikalthana, Murtizapur, and Mukundwadi will be carried out for the runway expansion. This includes a total of 44 Guts in Chikalthana, 4 in Murtizapur, and 8 in Mukundwadi. The preliminary notification for approximately 58 hectares was issued on January 6. A total of 143 hectares of land will be required for the expansion.

825-metre-long runway expansion

A significant amount of land will be required for the runway as well as the taxiways at the airport. Currently, the airport's runway is 9,300 feet (approximately 2,835 meters) long. A proposal has been made to extend the runway up to 12,000 feet, which will require land acquisition for an additional 2,700 feet. A new 825-metre-long section of the runway will be constructed. The administrative and financial approval for this under Section 19 will be granted by the government.

Notice under Section 19 final

Dr Vyanket Rathod, Land Acquisition Officer and Deputy Collector, said that the notice issued under Section 19 will be final. The public works department (Building Section) will evaluate the value of the buildings, and the municipal corporation will compile information regarding properties falling under the Gunthewari Scheme. Later on, the property valuation will take place. Once the full fund for land acquisition is received, compensation distribution will begin as per the 2013 Act. Currently, Rs 64 crore has been received for the project.