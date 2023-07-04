Land for Shivajinagar Underpass to be taken into possession next week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The land required to construct an underpass at Shivajiagar Railway Crossing will be taken into possession on July 14.

It may be noted that long serpentine queues are seen at the railway crossing in the morning and evening daily. The riders and drivers have been suffering from the traffic jam for the past many years.

Following public outcry, the administration decided to construct a flyover over the cross. However, experts opined that the required space is not available for the flyover.

So, the decision to construct an underpass was taken. The land of residents who live near the cross needs to be acquired for the underpass construction. The process of land acquisition was complicated. The special land acquisition Department of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) carried out the process.

It was found that the properties of seven residents need to be acquired for its construction. The cost of the land was fixed at 6.12 crore. The process of land acquisition was completed on Tuesday and special land acquisition officer V B Dahe announced the final decision for land acquisition. With this, notices were issued to the resident for taking their land into possession on July 14.

Who will develop underpass?

It is not clear as to which department will construct the underpass at Shivajinagar.

In the past, the Railway administration did work where railway tracks exist near Sangramnagar flyover while the remaining work was done by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. It is not decided about which department will be given the responsibility for the underpass development.