Last date to register for medical admissions Mop Up round

Aurangabad: Those who did not get seat allotment can apply for the mop-up round of MBBS and BDS up to December 4.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) completed the second round of counselling for MBBS/BDS admission.

At the end of the second round, there are few vacant seats. So, the SCETC decided to implement a mop-up round to fill the vacant seats in Government, Corporation, Private Unaided, and Minority Medical and Dental Colleges.

The registration for the Mop Up round began on December first and its last date is December 4.

The last day for making online registration payments and uploading required documents is Sunday.

The general list of the registered candidates will be displayed on December 5.

The combined common provisional State merit list and seat matrix will be released on December 5.

Those who are allotted seats can submit an online preference form up to December 8.

The selection list for the State Mop-Up round will be declared as the All India Quota Mop-Up round ends. The schedule for joining and filling the status retention form with all original documents and requisite fees will be declared after the selection list.

The Cell made it clear that no offline application form will be accepted for further CAP rounds of admission.

Imp guidelines for aspirants

---Candidates who failed to register in the previous registration process are eligible to apply now

-- Candidate will have to fill the fresh preferences for the Mop-up round. All previous preferences will be considered null and void.

--The preferences will be used for all subsequent online stray vacancy round(s)

-- Registered candidates who did not fill choices or get any seat in Round-1 and 2 are eligible to apply for the round