Last rites upon Nitin performed amid mourning crowd

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Nitin Sankpal, a 30-year-old youth, was murdered on Thursday night following a minor dispute near the Mukundwadi crematorium. The incident has not only instilled fear in the Mukundwadi area but has also evoked deep sorrow due to the challenging life Nitin had overcome.

After losing his father at a young age, Nitin and his five siblings were raised by their mother. He was the youngest among them. Despite growing up in financial hardship, Nitin fought against the odds and built a life for himself. He ran an omelette stall near the Cidco bus stand and pursued photography in his spare time.

In 2013, he became the ward president of the BJP’s youth wing and remained active in the party ever since. He is survived by his wife, mother, a son, a daughter, and siblings. His elder brother and some family members currently live in Pune.

Last rites amidst a grieving crowd

A large number of people, including BJP MLC Sanjay Kenekar and MLAs Narayan Kuche and Anuradha Chavan, along with hundreds of party workers, gathered at the Civil Hospital. At 3.30 pm, Nitin’s funeral was held at the old crematorium in Mukundwadi in a deeply emotional atmosphere. MLA Narayan Kuche also provided immediate financial assistance to Nitin’s family.