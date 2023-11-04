Last two days of ‘Festival Shoppee’ exhibition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: `Festival Shoppee’ exhibition of consumer and household products is being held at Saint Francis High School ground, Jalna road, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar till November 6 from 11 am to 9 pm.

More than 60 reputable companies like Honda, Ather, Wagh Bakri Tea, Usha International, Phoenix, Havells Solar, Vikram Tea, Green Sense, Jyoti India, Warna, Hem Corporation, Milk–O–Mix, Sapat International, Savai Masale, Vithoba Industries, Foodrite, BG Solar Systems, Brihans Natural, Surabhi, Seicho Perfume, Trupti Grinder, Vedant Kitchen Trolly, Pride Mixer, Sunpure Oil, Sanjivani Gold, GoldFish, Kasbekar, Shalini Foods, Tarutattva Agarbatti, Soni Masale, Soham Shoe rack, Konkan bag, Laya, Arkray healthcare, Sankul Gruh Udyog, Manik Foods, Nutri Millets, Iyers, Sasubai Masale, Riyansh Multitrade, Sudarshan Saur, Racold Solar, Kalyan Bhel, Jyoti Herbals, Riddhi enterprises, Paras Miracle, Dr Morpen, Bhakti Agarbatti, Gas O Grill, Sarvadnya, My Clean Car and several others are participating in the event with their most recent range of products.