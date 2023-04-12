Laugh, the way you like for health

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Hasyayog is good for mental and physical health. It generates positive energy. So, laugh the way you like,” said Ashok Sahani, Noida-based Commandor (retd), who created many Hasyayog Clubs across the country.

He was speaking in a guidance and training programme hosted on the importance of ‘Hasyayog for Mental and Physical Health’ by Hasyayog Samanvay Samiti at Siddharth Garden, at 6.30 am on Wednesday.

He said that laughter helps in increasing long breath, resistance power, social commitment, and creating chemicals which are good for health. “There is a need to have a daily practice of laughter,” he said.Ashok Sahani trained the participants on popular Hasyayog like silent laughter and lion laughter.

Social activists and Yogpracharak adv Rajgopal Malpani, Jagdish Mohorkar, and Vijay Sheral worked for the success of the event.

120 laughter clubs in Nashik, 7 in city

Adv Rajgopal Malpani said that there is a need to enhance the ‘Hasyayog’ movement for the mental health of the city. “Nashik has 120 Hasyayog Clubs while our city has just five to seven such clubs,” he lamented.