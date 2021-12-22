Leaders, activists expelled from MNS

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

Supports of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) district presidents Suhas Dashrathe were expelled from the party for criticising MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Bala Nandgaonkar indirectly. Suhas Dashrathe was removed from the post.

The supported made comments on MNS party leaders.

MNS spokesman Prakash Mahajan, its vice-president Satnam Gulati, district president Sumit Khambekar, Dilip Bankar, Vaibhav Mitkar, Bipin Naik, Gajanan Guada and Ashish Suradkar said that the party cancelled the primary membership of Ramesh Puri, Chetan Sharma, Sandeep Kulkarni and Deepak Pawar.

tender resignation en masse

Those activists who were removed from the primary membership tendered their resignation. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Ramesh Puri, Chetan Sharma, Sandeep Kulkarni and Deepak Pawar said that the newly elected officer-bearers gave them step-motherly treatment.

“We have not criticised party chief nor we had any stand against the party. So, we have decided to tender resignation en masse,” they added.