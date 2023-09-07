Lecture by space scientist Dr Kothari today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A lecture of renowned senior space scientist Dr Rajmal Kothari Jain, has been organized by Bharat Varshiya Digambar Jain Tirtha Sanrakshini Mahasabha at 9.30 am at PU Jain School Kunwarphalli on September 10. On this occasion he will talk about the antiquity of Jainism and its presence in Africa and South America. The president of Tirtha Sanksharan Mahasabha Maharashtra Vardhaman Pandey and general minister Mahaveer Thole have appealed to be present for the programme.