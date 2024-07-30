Lecture in Bamu Annabhau Sathe’s birth anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lokshahir Anna Bhau Sathe Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a lecture on ‘Social Consciousness in Anna Bhau Sathe's Literature’ at School of Performing Art, 11 am on August 1.

Noted literature Suresh Chouthaiwala will deliver the lecture. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrtukar will preside over the function. Study centre director Dr Vaishali Bodele appealed to all to attend the programme.