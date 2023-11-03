Lecture on NEP at Burhani School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Burhani National English Primary School hosted a guest lecture by Dr Shaikh Kashefa Anjum, assistant professor from the Marathwada College of Education on the New Education Policy 2020, recently. Over 80 teachers and heads from the Burhani Group of Schools attended the event. Kashefa Anjum spoke about the key features of the new policy and its potential impact on the education system in India. Dr Ansari Abrar Ahmed CEO of Burhani National Education Society appreciated the efforts of the teachers and thanked the guest. Tasneem Taksali, headmistress Burhani National English Primary School proposed a vote of thanks. Heena Kausar compered the programme.