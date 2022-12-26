Lecture on NEP held in Govt College

Aurangabad: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the Government College of Arts and Science organised a lecture on the ‘New Education Policy’ and Institutional Development Plan (IDP).

Principal of S B College of Arts and Commerce Dr Makrand Paithankar was the chief guest while college principal Dr Rajendra Satupre presided.

Speaking at the event Principal Dr Makrand Paithankar said that the educational institutes should make a development plan in a phased manner to make the implementation of NEP possible.

He said that colleges should know their strength and weakness while preparing the development plan. Dr Paithankar also interacted with the teachers on NEP.

Principal Dr Satpute said that the IDP of the colleges would be prepared soon as per the Government directives. Earlier, IQAC coordinator Dr Yugandhar Topre made an introductory speech.

Vidya Ingole conducted the proceedings while Dr Vaishali Deshmukh proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Archana Chapolikar, Dr Ramprasad Kale, Dr Talat Khan and others were present.