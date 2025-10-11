Leopard attacks goat; farmers on alert

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A leopard attacked and killed a goat in Pirwadi on Saturday, leaving local farmers anxious. Forest officials visited the spot and conducted a panchanama (inspection report) of the incident.

Leopard sightings are reported occasionally in this area, and farmers have been advised to remain cautious. The Gavli Mal region, which falls under a wildlife protection zone, has seen an increase in the population of nilgai (blue bulls), deer, and wild boars. A few days ago, Kisan Baba from Kacchi Ghati had spotted a leopard along with two cubs in the vicinity. The latest attack involved a goat belonging to Sikandar Kadu Sheikh, which was found dead after the leopard’s assault. Pirwadi Sarpanch Ajim Patel informed forest guards Appasaheb Tagad and Ashok Sable, who reached the site and conducted the official inspection.