Leopard rampage in Anjandoh; Attack on farmers’ cattle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A leopard created havoc in Anjandoh at midnight on Tuesday, attacking farmers’ cattle and killing a four-year-old cow. The incident occurred in the field of farmer Sanjay Shingare, located in Gat No. 27.

Upon receiving information about the incident, forest guards Raju Jadhav and Ratan Sable, under the guidance of Forest Range Officer Sagar Kute and under the supervision of Forest Circle Officer Lingdari Sachin Talekar, immediately rushed to the spot. The officials immediately rushed to the site, conducted a panchnama (spot inspection), recorded a detailed report of the incident, and collected the farmer’s statement.

During the visit, officials urged farmers in the area to remain alert to the threat of leopards and advised precautionary measures, including:

Always keep cattle in enclosed sheds.

Ensure adequate lighting near cattle sheds.

Work in groups in the fields; avoid working alone.

Tie bells around cattle’s necks to track their movements.

The Forest Department has appealed to farmers to inform the authorities immediately if a leopard is sighted and not to risk their own lives.