Liberation struggle recognised as freedom movement after 25-yrs

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

“Our country got Independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, while people from Hyderabad State waited for 13 more months for freedom. Marathwada was liberated on September 17, 1948, while the struggle got recognition as a freedom movement only in 1973,” said Dr Balaji Chirde, a history researcher.

He was speaking in a lecture organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University to celebrate ‘Muktisangram Din’ on Saturday.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi and director of Students Development Board Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar were seated on the dais. Dr Balaji Chirde said that Swami Ramanand Teerth, Govindbhai Shroff, and P V Narasimha Rao struggled for the region's liberation.

“The rule of Nizam was more despotic and dictatorial than British” he added. Earlier, Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole hoisted the tri-colour on the lawns in front of the administrative building.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that documentation and collection of rare photographs, articles, and freedom liberation movement memories would be done. Deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Walmik Sarwade and others were present. Parag Hase conducted the proceedings of the programme while Sanjay Sambhalkar proposed a vote of thanks.