Life becomes auspicious with the darshan of 'Kalash'

Pulaksagarji Maharaj : Installation of Chaturmas Mangal Kalash through grand ceremony

Aurangabad, July 17:

'Kalash' is so auspicious that you don't have to worship it, you don't have to bow down. Just by looking at the Kalash, our life becomes auspicious. Everyone’s life is as important as a Mangal Kalash. Hence all should participate in religious activities during Chaturmas and make life worthwhile, said Rashtrasant Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj. He was speaking at a discourse organised at Parshwanath temple on Sunday.

Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj's Chaturmas began with great enthusiasm. The Gurupurnima celebration was held on Saturday. On Sunday, devotees not only from the State but also from abroad attended the Kalash installation ceremony. The procession started from Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath temple in Rajabazar at 1 pm. Women were walking in the front with various mangal kalash on their heads. Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj participated in the procession.

The procession reached the Hirachand Kasturchand Kasliwal premises in Nawabpura Chowk amid cheers. The lamp was lit by the president of Sakal Jain Samaj Rajendra Darda after hoisting of religious flags. He also welcomed the devotees from the state and outside the state. The members of the Bahu-Beti mandal performed a beautiful dance on the song 'Ayo Ayo Ayo Chaturmas Ayo'. Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, president of Sakal Marwari Sabha Dr Purushottam Darakh, Panchayat president Lalit Patni, Manik Gangwal, Sudhir Sahuji, Digambar Kshirsagar and others were present on the occasion.

Publication of books

The books written by Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj were published by dignitaries. These books have life changing messages.