Lifer prisoner on parole absconding

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

A prisoner sentenced to life imprisonment and was on parole during the Corona period is absconding. The prisoner has been identified as Raosaheb Maroti Nemane (Ambedkarnagar, Cidco area).

Nemane was serving life imprisonment in Harsul prison in a murder case registered with Phulambri police station.

During the Corona crisis, he was granted parole between March 12, 2021, and May 7, 2022. However, he did not return to prison after completion of the parole tenure. Hence, A case has been registered with Cidco police station on the complaint lodged by Harsul prison constable Sanjay Gaikwad.