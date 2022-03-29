List of registered candidates for AYUSH PG courses to be declared today

Aurangabad, March 29:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will declare the list of registered candidates for the institutional level round of the postgraduate AYUSH courses.

The cut-off date for the admissions for Postgraduate Ayurveda, Homoeopathy and Unani Courses in Government, private unaided and minority Colleges for Academic Year 2021-22. However, the cut off date was extended up to April 23.

Those who qualified All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIA PGET)-2021 were allowed to register for the institutional level round up to March 28.

2nd Mop-up round completed last week

There were seats vacant even after the second mop-up round was completed between March 21 and 25. The selected candidates of the round were asked to fill status retention form and join the college up to March 25.

Instructions for candidates

--Candidates already registered and paid fees for the State quota need not register again.

--Non- registered candidates will not be considered for the institutional level round.

-- Registered candidates who do have seats in hand are eligible for the round