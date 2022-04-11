Literature on Dr Ambedkar’s life made available on single click

Aurangabad, April 11:

The Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) made available selected literature on the life of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on a single click.

Pro-vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the literature included literary books text and audio format, Ph D thesis, movies, and articles.

Director of KRC Dr D K Veer said that the literature is available on the university portal. Pro-VV Dr Shyam Shirsath appealed to all to avail of the facility.

Dr Veer said that KRC has more than 3.88 lakh books, journals and other materials. Of them, 1597 books are on the life of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

There are selected 22 e-literary books, three books in audio format, 17 theses in Marathi, 27 theses in Hindi and 63 theses in English on Shodhganga Repository, three Marathi movies, five Hindi movies and one move each in English, Kannada and Tamil, one drama, five selected documentary videos, Constitution of India, Columbia University: A page on life and writings of Dr B R Ambedkar; Dr Ambedkar’s Writings and Speeches Vol 1 to 17 and a book on The Revolt of Untouchables by Dr B R Ambedkar.