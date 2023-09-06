Little chefs of Winchester shine on Chef Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester School's Pre-Primary section transformed into a vibrant culinary classroom as young minds turned into little chefs for the Chef Day activity, recently. The budding chefs donned their aprons and chef hats, ready to embark on a culinary adventure like no other. The activity encouraged the students to engage in conversations about the different ingredients, fostering not only an understanding of food but also stimulating language development and cognitive skills.

Director Dr Afsar Khan emphasized the importance of hands-on learning and enhancing creativity, motor skills, and cognitive abilities of students.