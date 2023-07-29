Loading rickshaw driver attempts to rape woman passenger

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A loading rickshaw driver tries to rape a woman passenger coming to the city. The incident occurred in the Harsul area on July 27. The police have launched a massive manhunt for the accused.

A 45-year-old woman from Babhulgaon in the Harsul area lives with her son in the city. She frequently goes to Babhulgaon for farm work. On July 27, she went there for farm work and was returning home in the evening. She was waiting for the bus at the Babhulgaon Phata. A loading rickshaw driver came near her and offered her a lift to the city. He gained the confidence of the woman and made her sit in his rickshaw. However, he took the rickshaw to a deserted place and tried to rape her. The woman started shouting and rescued herself. The driver was afraid and fled from the scene.

On receiving the information, the Harsul police rushed to the spot and inspected the area. The police have launched a massive manhunt to search the accused, said investigating officer Maroti Khillare.