Lokmat Property Show

Dream City, a mega row-housing project is being developed at Kumbephal which is a stone’s throw away distance from five-start Shendra MIDC and Jalna Road.

The project of Sai Samarth Developers and Muthiyan Builders and Developers has become very popular in Marathwada.

Therefore, citizens not only from the city but also from the different parts of Marathwada are purchasing properties in ‘Dream City.’

All the 3-BHK row houses of the first phase were sold while limited row houses were left in the second phase. The project is getting such a huge response.

It has various facilities including internal cement roads, street lights, a temple, rainwater harvesting, a jogging track, a garden, toys for children, and Nana-Nani Park.

Box

Chandramauli Property

Sheetal Pendharkar

Information about Chandramauli Pinnacle’ housing projects of Chandramauli Properties’ located at Dwarkadas Nagar, near Alpine Hospital is being given in the exhibition. A total of 36 2-BHK spacious flats are ready in the project while only three of them were left. Chandramauli Pinnacle-II project which is being developed opposite MIT College, Beed bypass, has 2 and 3 BHK flats (32).

Box

Suvarnaneel Housing Park & Street

Sunil Raka

Information about two townships of Suvarnaneel Housing Park & Street is being provided in the show. The first ‘Suvarnaneel Housing Park & Housing Street’

the township which is located on Deolai Road has 2 BHK row houses, 1 BHK and 2 BHK flats apartments. Out of a total of 23-row houses, only limited row houses were left.

The second township ‘Suvarnaneel Housing Street’ has 85 flats (1 and 2 BHK) and 15 row-house of 2 BHK. Only four row houses were left. It has open space and club facilities.

Box

Cheaper prices housing prices

Kishor Gore (visitor): I got information in the exhibition about various housing projects. The properties have equipped with all facilities and have cheaper prices compared to Mumbai and Pune projects. So, the property show proved very useful for the citizens.

Box

Dream to own a house come true

M V Tapkire (visitor): I have received detailed information about many housing projects under one roof. On visiting the exhibition, I feel that my dream of owning a house will come true.