Lokmat Times Campus Club gives rushing welcome to students

Aurangabad, June 21:

Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) welcomed students from various schools of the city.

The schools mostly remained shut down for two years because of the lockdown of Covid outbreak. The students remained indoor and had to attend online classes. After two years, the schools were reopened.

Regular classes for students from first to 10th standards began in the city. Teachers and parents were happy to see children in the schools again. The students were cheerful to attend offline classes in the new academic year after many months. The LTCC team visited the schools and welcomed students with flowers, and balloons.