Lokmat Times Campus Club membership opens, offering exciting year of events

Year round activities promise a year filled with thrilling events

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The highly anticipated enrollment for Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) membership is now open for school students. This exclusive opportunity has sparked excitement among the city's youth, as it promises a year filled with thrilling events.

By joining the LTCC, students gain access to personalized identity cards and a wide range of benefits. Throughout the year, members can participate in various competitions tailored exclusively for them, allowing them to showcase their talents and compete for exciting prizes.

Upon enrollment, members receive a complimentary high-quality school bag worth Rs 499. Additionally, they have the chance to win cutting-edge smartwatches, trendy air buds, and other incredible prizes from renowned brands like Star Electronics, Vishwa Education, Laptop Mall, Mangalasa screen art, and Silver Sports.

LTCC members also enjoy birthday perks in the form of free coupons for delicious treats and services from local establishments such as Smokin' Joe's, Softy Corner, Shankar Salon and Tattoo Studio, Vishal Opticals, and more.

Registration fees is only Rs 250

To secure membership, interested students are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 250. After registration, members will receive an identity card for the year 2023-24, which must be presented at all Campus Club events.

Campus Club Year-Long Events for Lokmat Times Members

July:

July 9: Chess competition for students in 1st to 10th standard.

July 10: Drawing competition for students in 1st to 10th standard.

July 15 and 16: Handwriting competition for students in 1st to 10th standard. Press visit to the Shendra plant for 4th and 5th standard students.

August:

August 5: Fancy dress competition for Jr KG to 5th standard students (pre-primary category). Bubble show open to all members.

August 10 and 11: Patriotic song inter-school championship for students in 3rd to 5th and 6th to 10th standard.

September:

September 1: Ganpati workshop for all campus members, focusing on eco-friendly idol making, decorations, and visarjan.

September (date to be announced): Wiz Kids interschool championship and Dexterous Kids competition for students in 1st to 5th and 6th to 10th standard.

October:

1st week: Press visit to Shendra plant for 4th and 5th standard students.

1st week: Inter School sports festival 'Maha Games' with various sports events for students under 14 and 17 years old.

November:

2nd week: Parenting seminar for parents.November 28: State-level round of Maha Games to be held in Pune for secondary class students.

December:

December 5: Inter School Cricket competition at the state level in Pune.

December 9 and 10: Fun Fair open to students from primary and secondary groups.

December (date to be announced): Press visit to Shendra Lokmat plant for 4th and 5th standard students.

January:January 5 and 6: Science mela at Lokmat Bhavan hall, featuring science experiments and inventions by students from 3rd to 4th CBSE, 5th to 6th State Board, and IB board schools.

January 9th to 12th: Inter school cricket local level competition for students under 17 years old.

January 29 and 31: Interschool championship - Kaleidoscope/KBCC for primary and secondary division students.

February:

February 8: Robotics competition for students in 6th and 7th, and 8th and 10th standard.

February 9: Shakespeare on Stage/Monologue in Marathi/Hindi.

February 12 and 13: Pre-primary championship for Jr KG and Sr KG students.

3rd week: Parenting seminar on exams and mindset for all.

April:Teachers training workshop held for all.

May:

May 1 to 10: Summer Camp for students in 1st to 10th standard.

The Lokmat Times Campus Club offers an extensive calendar of events throughout the year, providing students with opportunities to showcase their skills, engage in competitions, and participate in various educational and entertaining activities.