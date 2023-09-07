Lovebirds commit suicide together in hotel room

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two lovebirds committed suicide by hanging themselves in room No. 305 of Hotel Panchwati in Karnapura area. The incident came to the fore on Thursday afternoon. The hotel administration tried to contact them in the room due to their check-out time. However, there was no response from inside. The employees before informing the police opened the door with another key and found the couple handing to the fan with a single odhani on both ends. The deceased have been identified as Rishikesh Suresh Raut (26) and Deepali Ashok Markad (18). Rishikesh and Deepali were the residents of Bidkin and had been missing for the past three days. Rishikesh’s family members tried to trace him but could not find him.

On Thursday afternoon, the hotel employees tried to contact the couple in the room no. 305 as they had to check out at around 10 am. The couple did not respond on the landline phone and even on the door knocking. The hotel employees then opened the door with other key and found them hanging to the fan. On receiving the information, the Vedantnagar police station PI Brahma Giri and others rushed to the hotel and sent the bodies to the Government Medical College and Hospital.

Hanged with a single odhni

Rishikesh and Deepali were not in contact with their family members for the past three days. On Wednesday, they came to Hotel Panchwati and booked a room for 24 hours. They hanged themselves to the fan with both ends of a single odhani.

Knew each other for 2 years

Rishikesh lived in Sonar Galli in Bidkin and has a graphic designing business there. He lived with his parents and two brothers. His father is a clefk in a government department. Deepali is a native of Dhakephal and lived in her uncle’s house in Bidkin for the past four years. She worked in a private company on a contractual basis. Both of them knew each other for the past two years and their families were aware of it. The police are investigating the reasons for the suicide, said PI Brahma Giri.