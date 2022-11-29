LTCC ‘Season of Learning' begins

Aurangabad:

The 'Season of Learning', an initiative by Lokmat Times Campus Club and JITO Aurangabad to be implemented in 60 schools in the city began on Tuesday. Motivational speaker Sajan Shah guided the students about the initiative in a programme held at different schools and Tapadiya Natya Mandir. More than 1200 people were present for the programme. Around 25,000 students will be given gifts of 'plantable pencils'.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajan said, "When you have a purpose and a positive mindset, money doesn't matter. With the right mindset and hard work, there is no limit to success. You have unlimited time. You can go as far as you want. I got my name and fame not because of my talent, but because of my never-give-up attitude.” Shah demonstrated more than 20 ways for students to develop their memory and to develop a positive home culture for parents. He showed 25 ways to inspire students to find purpose and inspire parents to instill more confidence and emotions in their children as they grow older. Children across the city will benefit from Season of learning with Sajan Shah. In all, 25000 school children will be given plantable pencils. The plantable pencil is designed in such a way that after one use, you can bury it in the ground and the pencil will turn into plants in just 10 days.