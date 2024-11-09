Luxury gambling club busted in raid

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The NDPS team raided a luxury gambling club posing as a social club at Chetan Traders Center on Jalna Road on Friday.

At midnight, the NDPS team raided the club and detained 23 people. The club, managed by Jay S. Ingle, Shakil Khan Akbar Khan, Charandas Asaram Burkul, Syed Shaukat Syed Bashir and Baljit Singh Pritam Singh, operated under the name Jay S. Ingle Friends' Social Club. Inspector Geeta Bagwade and Sub-Inspector Amol Mhaske conducted the raid after receiving information about its gambling activities. Inside, the police found nine tables set up for gambling. The raid caused a commotion, resulting in the seizure of assets worth Rs 238,000. A case was registered at Jinsi Police Station

BOX

Digital payments instead of cash

Operating as a social club, the gambling establishment used digital payments to circumvent legal issues. The operators allegedly tried to influence the police by claiming registration with the Charity Commissioner’s Office. However, authorities discovered millions in transactions in their digital wallets, with bets placed online using multi-colored chips. Reports suggest that a relative of a retired police officer leads the club.

BOX

Neglect by Jinsi Police

The gambling club on Jalna Road operated openly in a commercial building, with certain staff and officers at Jinsi Police Station allegedly aware of its activities. Despite this knowledge, they reportedly ignored the club’s operations, indirectly allowing it to continue. This neglect has sparked discussions within the police department.