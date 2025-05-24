‘Ma’ called out, then robbed

robber knew son’s name, address

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 75-year-old woman was robbed of four tola gold in broad daylight near Gajanan Maharaj Temple on Saturday morning.

The victim, Kanchanmala Pipada, was walking alone just 500 meters from her home when a man stopped her, calling her ‘Ma.’ Claiming to know her son Sushil, he introduced himself as Agrawal, an employee of Advanced ENT Hospital. He said Sushil had a cheque at the hospital that needed urgent collection and asked her to hand over her gold for “weighing and receipt issuance.”

Trusting his story, Kanchanmala gave him a 25-gram mangalsutra and a 15-gram gold bangle. He told her to wait at the hospital and vanished. The accused knew the victim’s son’s name, their dialect, and past address in Padmapur, making his lie believable. Police are baffled over how such specific personal information was obtained.

Changed rickshaws to evade Police

To avoid being tracked, the robber switched rickshaws three times and fled via the bus stand. Unfortunately, CCTV cameras at the bus depot were not working, leaving police with no strong leads. A case has been registered at the Pundliknagar police station. Police Inspector Krishna Shinde and PSI Arjun Raut are investigating the case.